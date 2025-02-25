Mossad chief David Barnea addressed the exploding beeper operation against Hezbollah and why the operation was not put into effect at the beginning of the war in October 2023 during a speech he gave today (Tuesday).

According to Barnea, the first shipment to Lebanon, containing only 500 beepers, arrived a few weeks before the October 7 massacre, and on the day of the operation nearly a year later, ten times more beepers exploded than there were at the beginning of the war.

Addressing the decision to activate the operation last September, Barnea said that "the dilemma in activating Operation Beeper on September 17, 2024 was very great."

He stated, "In the discussion in which the operation was approved, two schools of thought were presented, both of which were correct at the time they were presented. The Prime Minister ultimately made the decision in complete contradiction to the prevailing opinion at that discussion."

"The amount of explosives in all the radios and pagers combined did not exceed the amount of explosives found in one standard mine," he added.

Barnea referred to the release of the hostages and said that "there is nothing valued higher than the return of the hostages. We will continue to operate until everyone returns home."