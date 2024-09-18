Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah's executive council and cousin of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, vowed that the terrorist organization would respond to the detonation of communications devices used by Hezbollah members on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We say to the enemy - if your goal is to stop the support system, know that it will increase in strength and determination. The punishment for aggression will come soon," Safieddine said in reference to Israel, which Hezbollah blames for the attacks. He said that Nasrallah would "reveal all" tomorrow and that “these attacks will certainly be uniquely punished; there will be a bloodily unique revenge.”

Pagers used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization exploded nearly simultaneously throughout Lebanon on Tuesday afternoon, killing nine and wounding about 3,000 people.

The pagers that exploded were ordered by Hezbollah recently and were given to its operatives about five months ago in an attempt to escape Israeli intelligence and espionage. The detonation of hundreds or thousands of such pagers and the wounding of thousands of Hezbollah operatives has been described as the worst security breach in the terrorist organization's history.

On Wednesday, a day after the pager explosions, more explosions of communications devices were reported in Lebanon. Multiple people have reportedly been killed and at least 100 injured in the second incident.

Wednesdays explosions reportedly involved wakie talkies and radios and not beepers ad the explosions that took place on Tuesday did.