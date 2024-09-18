Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi condemned the allegedly coordinated explosions of hundreds of pagers in Lebanon on Tuesday, calling it a "terrorist act" and blaming Israel, the dpa news agency reported.

Speaking to his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib, Araqchi expressed his condolences and offered support, the Foreign Ministry in Tehran said.

Iran's ambassador to Lebanon was injured in the incident but is not in critical condition, Iranian media reported.

In a separate telephone conversation, Araqchi asked about the wife of the injured ambassador and about his condition, according to dpa.

The series of explosions in the Dahieh area of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold, left at least 11 dead and at least 4,000 injured, reports in Lebanon said.

Later reports said that "dozens" of simultaneous explosions took place in Syria as well, when pagers worn by Hezbollah terrorists exploded.