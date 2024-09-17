US President Joe Biden spoke on Monday with former President Donald Trump, and conveyed his relief that Trump is safe following the latest assassination attempt on him, a White House official said.

The two shared what was described as “a cordial conversation” and former President Trump expressed his thanks for the call, said the official.

Biden on Sunday issued a statement following the assassination attempt in which he said that there is no place for political violence in America.

“I have been briefed by my team regarding what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today,” Biden said in a statement.

“A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe. I am relieved that the former President is unharmed,” he added.

“There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened,” continued Biden.

“As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety,” he concluded.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris commented on the assassination attempt and said, "I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America."

Earlier on Monday, the Secret Service said that Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect behind the latest assassination attempt against Trump, did not have a line of sight of the former President when he was caught by agents at Trump’s golf club in Florida.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said Routh “didn’t even get close to getting a round off.”

“What we did yesterday proves that the system can work because the suspect didn’t even get close to getting a round off and we apprehended him and brought him to justice,” said Bradshaw.