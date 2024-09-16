US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that there is no place for political violence in America, following the second assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

“I have been briefed by my team regarding what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today,” Biden said in a statement.

“A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe. I am relieved that the former President is unharmed,” he added.

“There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened,” continued Biden.

“As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety,” he concluded.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris commented on the assassination attempt and said, "I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America."

Also commenting on the assassination attempt against Trump was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Sara and I were shocked by the second assassination attempt against President Trump and relieved to hear that it too failed. But we should not rely on luck. We send our best wishes to Donald and Melania along with our hope that all measures will be taken to ensure that such deadly attacks on a US presidential candidate will be thwarted in advance," Netanyahu said.

Earlier, law enforcement officials said that the man who pointed a rifle with a scope into Trump’s golf club and was arrested is Ryan Wesley Routh , 58.

Secret Service agents shot at the suspect, who was taken into custody after fleeing the scene of what the FBI is calling an apparent attempted assassination of the Republican presidential nominee. Authorities are working to determine a motive.