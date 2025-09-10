Israeli politicians and public figures expressed sorrow and called for prayers after a gunman shot American conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who is a vocal supporter of Israel, in Utah on Wednesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to social media just minutes after the incident, writing: "Praying for Charlie Kirk."

Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf (Otzma Yehudit) commented, "Charlie Kirk is one of Israel's most outstanding supporters. We are praying for him."

Minister of Economy Nir Barkat (Likud) stated, "Last week I met Charlie Kirk while participating in an economic delegation in Japan. He is one of Israel's biggest supporters who fights for it. I pray for your well-being, dear man."

Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli remarked, "Praying for Charlie."

MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud) echoed the sentiments: "Terrible news from the USA. All of Israel is praying for Charlie Kirk. Pray for tolerance, pray for pluralism, pray for Charlie."

Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud) called on her followers on X to "please say a prayer for Charlie Kirk."

AIPAC, which Kirk would often criticize, stated: "We are praying for Charlie Kirk, and his wife and children."