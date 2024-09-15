Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Saturday once again accused Josep Borrell, the European Union’s Foreign Policy Chief, of “antisemitism”, after Borrell’s condemnation of Israeli air strikes in central Gaza last week, where, according to the UN, six of its staff members were killed.

Borrell said on Thursday that he was “outraged” by the strike targeting a Hamas command center located inside a school-turned-shelter in the Nuseirat area of central Gaza.

Rescuers reported that the strike killed 18 people, including six UN staffers. The IDF later stated that nine of those killed were Hamas members, including three staffers from UNRWA, the UN agency for “Palestinian refugees”.

Katz responded to Borrell in a post on X on Saturday in which he wrote, “Josep Borrell is an antisemite and Israel-hater who consistently tries to pass resolutions and sanctions against Israel in the EU, only to be blocked by most member states.”

“There’s a difference between legitimate criticism and policy disagreements, which are normal among friends, and the antisemitic, hate-filled campaign Borrell is leading against Israel - reminiscent of history’s worst antisemites,” added Katz.

“Instead of acting against the Iranian axis of evil, which threatens Europe’s security, he aligns with them in anti-Israel initiatives.”

“Mr. Borrell, the Jewish people are ancient and eternal, and the State of Israel will endure forever in peace and security, while you and your legacy will be forgotten,” he concluded.

This marks the second consecutive day in which Katz has criticized Borrell. On Friday, the Foreign Minister shared a photo in which Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is portrayed as an octopus, with Borrell next to Khamenei, holding an Iranian flag.

“In the same week that the US, Germany, France, and the UK imposed sanctions on Iran's aviation ties following missile supplies threatening Europe, the outgoing EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borell is busy with hate campaigns against Israel,” Katz wrote.

“Instead of pushing for the EU to join the sanctions on Iran, Borrell supports establishing a Palestinian terror state controlled by Iran and the axis of evil against Israel, moderate Arab states, and Europe. This is Borrell's legacy – antisemitism and hatred towards Israel,” he added.

The post followed Borrell’s participation in a conference hosted by Spain which dealt with a “two-state solution” and which was attended by ministers from both Muslim and European nations.

Asked about Katz's comments on Friday, Borrell said that "accusing those who disagree with a government's position of antisemitism makes no sense."

"There have unfortunately been examples in history of what it means to be antisemitic, and I don't think we should play with big words that have had a tragic dimension in history," he added.

Borrell has been critical of Israel and most recently sought to promote a series of anti-Israel resolutions, including sanctions against ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.