Ministers from both Muslim and European nations, alongside the European Union’s foreign affairs chief, convened in Madrid on Friday to explore ways to advance the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict, AFP reported.

"Together, we want to identify the concrete actions that will enable us to make progress towards this objective," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on social media platform X.

"The international community must take a decisive step towards a just and lasting peace in the Middle East," he added.

Sanchez greeted participants at his official residence before the meeting commenced at the foreign ministry in Madrid, chaired by Spain's top diplomat, Jose Manuel Albares.

In attendance were Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Mustafa, along with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, alongside leaders from the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The European Union was represented by its foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, as well as the foreign ministers of Ireland, Norway, Slovenia, and Spain.

"The implementation of the two-state solution is the only way to ensure a just and lasting peace in the region through the peaceful and secure coexistence of the state of Palestine and the state of Israel," Albares said during a press conference.

When asked why Israel was not present at the meeting, Albares explained that the country had not been invited as it is "neither part of the group of Europeans nor the Arab-Islamic contact group" but emphasized that he would be "delighted" if Israel were to participate in future discussions regarding the two-state solution.

In May, Spain, Norway and Ireland formally recognized a Palestinian state . Sánchez said in a televised address at the time that “this is a historic decision that has a single goal, and that is to help Israelis and Palestinians achieve peace.”

The move by Spain, Norway and Ireland followed an announcement by Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Malta, who said that they would jointly work toward the recognition of a Palestinian state, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.

The PA has long urged countries to recognize “Palestine” as a means of bypassing direct talks with Israel.

Sanchez has been among the most vocal critics in Europe regarding Israel’s offensive in Gaza, which came in response to Hamas’ October 7 massacre in Israel.

In November, Spain’s Ambassador to Israel was summoned by the Foreign Ministry after Sanchez claimed that "Israel is violating international law and is carrying out indiscriminate killings in Gaza."

In June, Sanchez criticized what he called Israel's "disproportionate response" in the Gaza war, saying it risks "destabilizing the Middle East, and as a consequence, the entire world".

