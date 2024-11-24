The European Union’s (EU) foreign policy chief told Reuters on Saturday that EU member states cannot selectively decide whether to enforce arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

All EU nations are signatories to the Rome Statute, the ICC's founding treaty. While several EU countries have indicated they will honor their obligations under the treaty if necessary, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has invited Netanyahu to visit Hungary, assuring him that he would not face arrest.

"The states that signed the Rome convention are obliged to implement the decision of the court. It's not optional," Josep Borrell, the EU's outgoing chief diplomat, said in Cyprus.

He emphasized that the same legal obligations extend to nations seeking EU membership. "It would be very funny that the newcomers have an obligation that current members don't fulfill," Borrell told Reuters.

He lashed out at Israel, saying, "Every time someone disagrees with the policy of one Israeli government - (they are) being accused of antisemitism. I have the right to criticize the decisions of the Israeli government, be it Mr. Netanyahu or someone else, without being accused of antisemitism. This is not acceptable. That's enough."

Borrell, whose term as EU foreign policy chief ends this month, has repeatedly criticized Israel in the past year over its conduct during the war in Gaza.

In January, Borrell asserted that Israel had "created" and "financed" Hamas. Later, he repeated that claim when pressed about it by reporters.

Borrell previously condemned Hamas for using "hospitals and civilians as human shields" in Gaza, but also urged Israel to show "maximum restraint" to protect civilians from the war it is waging against Hamas.