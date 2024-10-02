European Union (EU) Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel and once again called for a regional ceasefire.

“The EU condemns in the strongest terms Iran’s attack against Israel which constitutes a serious threat to regional security. The EU reiterates its commitment to the security of Israel,” Borrell said in a statement.

“Once again, a dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliations risks fuelling an uncontrollable regional escalation which is in no one’s interest. The EU remains fully committed to lower the tensions and contribute to de-escalation to avoid a dangerous regional conflict,” he added.

“The EU is and will continue to be in close contact with all actors to this end. We call on all parties to exercise utmost restraint,” the statement concluded.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said earlier that he "utterly condemned" Iran's missile attack on Israel, in which the Islamic Republic launched 181 ballistic missiles towards Israel.

“It cannot be tolerated. We stand with Israel, and recognize her right to self-defense in the face of this aggression. Iran must stop these attacks, together with its proxies like Hezbollah," stated Starmer.

“Iran has menaced the Middle East for far too long, chaos and destruction brought not just to Israel, but to the people they live amongst - in Lebanon and beyond. Make no mistake: Britain stands full square against such violence. We support Israel's reasonable demand for the security of its people," added the British Prime Minister.

US President Joe Biden commented on the Iranian attack on Israel and told reporters, “Make no mistake, the United States is fully, fully, fully supportive of Israel.”

Biden added he would be speaking with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US Vice President Kamala Harris also commented on the Iranian attack and stated that she fully supports "President Biden's order for the US military to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel, just as we did in April."