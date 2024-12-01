Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy for the past five years, stepped down last night (Saturday).

Borrell was a vocal critic of Israel, especially during the war over the last 14 months, and was refused a visit by Israel. Borrell also called on EU countries to impose sanctions on Israel.

According to a report in Politico last April, Borrell's criticism of Israel led German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to confront Borrell, with the two leaders telling him, "You do not speak for Germany and Austria on Gaza."

Former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who is considered one of the most vocal pro-Ukrainian voices in EU, was appointed to replace Borell and even arrived today, hours after taking office, to visit the Ukrainian capital.

Kallas' appointment is being called the beginning a "new era" for EU-Israel relations after Borrell and his predecessor Federica Mogherini were staunch critics of the Jewish State.

During the current war, Kallas supported Israel's right to defend itself and condemned the Hamas terrorist organization that launched the war with its October 7 massacre. In addition, she has expressed support for the two-state solution over the years.

Unlike Borrell, whose focus over the last year was on Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, Brussels estimates that Kallas will focus more on the war in Ukraine as well as the reelection of Donald Trump in the US, which may greatly affect Europe in the coming years.