The IDF is on high alert ahead of the possibility that masses of Gazans will arrive Thursday to the Netzarim Corridor, following "fake News" announcements distributed to Gazans, Channel 12 News reported.

The corridor, which is eight kilometers long, divides Gaza into northern and southern areas, preventing the passage of people and merchandise.

"To the citizen who is at the Deir al-Balah refugee camp: As per the request of the Civil Administration in Gaza, you will be able to return to northern Gaza with your family, through the Netzarim Corridor, on September 5, 2024. -The IDF."

The announcements noted a number of dates during which the crossing would be open, among them Thursday, September 5.

However, the IDF has no intention of allowing Gazans to pass from southern Gaza to northern Gaza, leading the IDF to be on high alert along the entire length of the Netzarim Corridor.

The corridor's width has changed throughout the war; as of Thursday, it is approximately four kilometers wide.

Prior to the IDF's entry into the area, the road was surrounded by structures and homes, but after long months of war, the road has been completely cleared and now divides Gaza cleanly in two.