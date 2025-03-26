Defense Minister Israel Katz addressed a message to the residents of Gaza following the demonstrations by Gazans in Beit Lahia against Hamas.

"Residents of Gaza, the IDF will soon operate forcefully in additional areas in Gaza and you will be required to evacuate for your own protection from the combat zones. The plans are already prepared and approved," Katz stated.

He added, "Hamas is endangering your lives and will cause you to lose your homes and more and more territory that will be added to the Israeli defense system. Sinwar the First destroyed Gaza and Sinwar the Second is ready to burn half of Gaza with his own hands just to try and preserve the corrupt rule of himself and his fellow Hamas murderers and rapists."

Hamas' leaders "and their families are sitting protected in tunnels or luxury hotels with billions in bank accounts abroad - and they are using you as hostages," he said.

Katz called on Gazans to "learn from the residents of Beit Lahia: Demand the removal of Hamas from Gaza and the immediate release of all Israeli hostages - this is the only way to stop the war."

Hundreds of Palestinian Arabs took to the streets in northern Gaza on Tuesday, voicing strong opposition to the Hamas terror group and calling for an end to the ongoing war with Israel.

The demonstration was reportedly the largest of its kind in the Strip since Hamas' brutal October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Videos circulating on social media showed protesters—mostly men—gathered in Beit Lahia, chanting “Hamas out” and “Hamas terrorists.”

The protest erupted near the Indonesian hospital, just days after the IDF resumed its operations against Hamas following a temporary ceasefire.

Some demonstrators carried banners with messages such as “Stop the war” and “We want to live in peace.” Calls for the protest had reportedly been circulating on Telegram, encouraging civilians to take a stand.

“I don’t know who organized the protest,” one participant told AFP. “I took part to send a message on behalf of the people: Enough with the war,” he said, further claiming that “members of the Hamas security forces in civilian clothing [were] breaking up the protest.”