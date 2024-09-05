Hamas' decision to murder six Israeli hostages shortly before the IDF's arrival at the scene has "complicated" negotiations for a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal between the terror group and Israel, the Washington Post reported, quoting a senior Biden administration official.

Three of the six hostages were on a list of hostages to be released in the first stage of a proposed deal: two of them, Eden Yerushalmi and Carmel Gat, because they were women, and the third, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, because of the injury to his arm.

The official, who called the murders "horrific," told the Post, "There’s a list of hostages, and we all have it, and Hamas has had it, and all the parties have had it. And there’s now fewer names on the list."

"Hamas is threatening to execute more hostages. So this cannot be lost in what we’re dealing with here."

The proposed deal would include three phases, with a maximum of 20 live hostages released in exchange for hundreds of convicted terrorists with blood on their hands. During this first stage of the deal, Israel would receive living and dead hostages who fall into the categories of women, children, the elderly, and the injured. All of the terrorists released, however, would be living. Hamas has refused to commit to releasing even 20 living hostages in this first stage, out of the 101 living and dead hostages still held captive in Gaza.

The US official told the Washington Post that the matter of which hostages would be released and when, as well as the matter of Israel's presence along the Philadelphi Corridor, are the "most significant" disagreements in the negotiations.

According to the Post, in the proposed "take it or leave it" deal put forward by the US, Egypt, and Qatar, Gaza would receive an enormously increased amount of humanitarian assistance - most of which is expected to be raided by Hamas - as well as a temporary ceasefire during which Israel would withdraw from "densely populated" areas.

During the first phase of the deal, expected to last at least six weeks, negotiations would be held to discuss the second phase, which would include the IDF's complete withdrawal from Gaza, a permanent ceasefire, and the release of the remaining hostages, both living and dead, in exchange for more living convicted terrorists. This phase could potentially take place months after the first phase, if Hamas drags its feet on negotiations, and prevent Israel from returning to the fighting. It would also leave Israel open to a repeat of the October 7, 2023, massacre, by allowing Hamas to regain full control of Gaza. Hamas has already promised to carry out additional massacres similar to the October 7 massacre.

The third phase of the deal would include rebuilding Gaza and creating a purported "civilian" government for the Hamas-controlled enclave. It does not include anything to ensure Israel's security or prevent Hamas from carrying out additional massacres.

But according to the official, despite the disagreements regarding the Philadelphi Corridor, "nothing" in the agreement mentions the area explicitly, nor does the agreement define the term "densely populated."

The official explained that in recent weeks, there has been a dispute over "whether the Philadelphi Corridor — effectively a road — is a densely populated area. … There are areas in which the Rafah city kind of juts up against it. … This has been an extensive part of the negotiation of what is densely populated, what’s not."

He admitted, "I think what the Israelis put on the table a couple weeks ago is a significant reduction in the forces there now, and we have a map that kind of lays that out. And I think it’s consistent with the agreement."

However, he stressed that if Israel needs to make "adjustments on whatever issue to try to get a deal, and it’s within reason and doesn’t jeopardize Israel’s security, I think they should get a deal," because the war will not end and the hostages will not return home without one.