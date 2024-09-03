Former ISA official Yossi Amrosi has warned that Hamas will maintain civil control of Gaza "unless someone finally wakes up."

"Hamas' governing capacities will survive, unless this time someone finally wakes up," Amrosi told Maariv.

Amrosi also noted that one of the main goals of the war is to destroy Hamas' ability to govern Gaza.

"Every police officer" in Gaza "is a Hamas operative," he stressed.

Regarding the distribution of humanitarian aid, he added, "Right now the humanitarian aid which enters [Gaza] first reaches Hamas, and Hamas sells it and thus controls the population. They give the population their bread."

The terror group, Amrosi stressed, "has fuel, it has food, it has equipment which comes in, and so on. We need to change the manner of distribution of the humanitarian aid. This is one of the last levers we have left in the negotiations."

Hamas' ability to govern is also expressed by the functionality of its police force, some of whom the IDF is forbidden from harming.

"As in the past, we must assume that Hamas will receive a large amount of money for construction companies and rebuilding, when the day comes. In previous rounds, Hamas had a nonprofit construction company which received millions from the United Nations."