The recent terrorist attacks have led the Defense Ministry to a significant policy change in Judea and Samaria.

Since the beginning of the war, the area was defined as a "secondary zone," an area that should be secured and kept stable, but the recent attacks proved to senior officials that this is no longer possible.

According to Israel Hayom, Judea and Samaria have been reclassified as combat zones, and are now considered the most hostile areas behind the Gaza Strip. This is only an initial directive, and a significant change on the ground will take time. However, a series of operations are expected soon throughout Judea and Samaria.

Last week, Operation Summer Camp was launched in northern Samaria. This is the longest IDF operation since Operation Defensive Shield, with two brigade combat teams operating in the Jenin "refugee camp" and in Tulkarm.

The recent severe attacks, such as the double bombing in Gush Etzion, the attack in Tarqumiya, and the thwarted attack in Ateret, prove that an intense offensive of the entire sector is necessary.

The most significant challenge facing the IDF now is the Hebron area, from which two significant attacks originated in recent days. The Palestinian Authority security forces there work closely with the Israeli security forces, including in the attack on Sunday, and any change could lead to a broad escalation that Israel does not want. However, there is a clear understanding that action must be taken forcefully against terror hubs in the city.