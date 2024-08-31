At least three people were injured in a double terrorist attack in Gush Etzion on Friday evening.

The first attack occurred at around 11:35 p.m., when a vehicle exploded at a gas station in the Gush Etzion Junction.

After the explosion, a terrorist tried to attack security forces who were called to the scene and neutralized him.

Two people were injured.



Footage of the car explosion in Gush Etzion

Moments later, a second terrorist arrived at the entrance to the community of Carmei Tzur, where he tried to run over the security guard who was stationed at the entrance, and also opened fire.

Security forces who were called to the scene neutralized the terrorist. One person was injured.

Extensive searches are being conducted in Carmei Tzur due to concerns that another terrorist is roaming around.

Residents of the community have been asked to remain in their homes.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “A report was received regarding a shooting attack in the Carmei Tzur community in Gush Etzion.”

“The suspect was neutralized at the scene. The event is still developing,” it added.

Magen David Adom said that two people were injured in the attack near the gas station at the Gush Etzion Junction, including a 24-year-old man in moderate condition and a 34-year-old man in light condition.

Both were evacuated by paramedics to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

In the second attack in Carmei Tzur, MDA said, a 28-year-old man was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem in light condition, with injuries resulting from being hit by the vehicle of the terrorist.

Both terrorists were eliminated.

