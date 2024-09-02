Police and military sappers on Monday morning neutralized a car bomb near Ateret in the Binyamin Region.

The forces arrived at the scene after a vehicle was discovered containing two large gas tanks hooked up to an activation system.

Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz commented, "A great miracle occurred this morning in Binyamin. The terror in Judea and Samaria requires a war effort exactly like that in Gaza and Rafah. We must reach the population and destroy all of the neighborhoods and terror infrastructure, and turn them into dust.

The vehicle was found at around 4:30a.m. on Monday morning. Following its identification, entry and exit from Ateret was closed, and school buses were not allowed to enter the town and are waiting for the event to conclude.

Route 465 has been closed to traffic between the British Police Junction and Neve Tzuf.

The IDF confirmed: "We received a report a short time ago regarding a suspicious vehicle near the town of Ateret in the Binyamin Region. A scout and a military force who were on a routine patrol in the area identified the vehicle and closed off the scene."