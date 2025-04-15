A delegation of 15 members of Parliament from South Africa toured Samaria as guests of governor Yossi Dagan.

The tour included a visit to Har Bracha, to Mitzpe Yosef on Mount Gerizim overlooking Shechem and the Tomb of Joseph, and a visit to Peduel, where the guests visited the Trump Lookout where they viewed Tel Aviv, Ben Gurion Airport, and other cities.

Dagan explained to the guests the importance of Judea and Samaria for the existence of the State of Israel and the Jewish history in Samaria. He emphasized the importance of applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria for the State of Israel.

Dagan told the members of the delegation: "I am very excited to host strong leaders here in Judea and Samaria, the land of the Bible. Now, especially after the October 7th massacre, everyone understands that the way to coexist peacefully is through Jewish settlements and cities. Sovereignty in Judea and Samaria will bring stability and security. We will stand together against terror, and I am sure that from now on we will work together for this."

MP Ashley Sauls of the Patriotic Alliance party said: "I want to send you official greetings from our party leader Gayton McKenzie."

"We agree that one of the things that must happen here is sovereignty for Israel in this area. Once that happens, there will be hope for true coexistence. We are excited that this is your vision, and we hope that in its time and place, there will be peace throughout the Middle East and Israel will have sovereignty here."

MP Steven Nicholas Swart of the African Christian Democratic Party declared: "We thank you for the tour and for your desire for peace. Our hearts go out to you following the October 7th massacre. It is important for you to have security and for there to be sovereignty over this land; we see how you are surrounded by threats, and how close Tel Aviv is. When we stand here in what is called the 'West Bank' but what we understand now that this is 'Judea and Samaria'. We wish you all the best, and know that there are hundreds of thousands, millions of South Africans who support you."

Katherine Alexandra Christie of the Democratic Alliance party said: "I heard the governor and I see that he wants peace for everyone and that it is possible. I believe that if you bless Israel - you will be blessed, but if you curse Israel you will be cursed. I bless Israel and the governor, and your people and your land, that we may work together and spread the lies and speak the truth."

MP Marie Elizabeth Sukers of the African Christian Democratic Party stated: "What is very important today is that we understand that the narrative needs to change. We heard today what will be possible if there is sovereignty. This will be possible when the rights of Israelis and of the Jewish people are recognized. It will be possible for Jews and Arabs to live together in this land. It is very important that we understand how significant it is that the Jewish people will not be subjected to vilification and demonization because of their faith, identity, and because they fight, like everyone else in the world, to live in their land."

The visit comes in stark contrast to the official position of South Africa, which has repeatedly opposed Israel in international forums. It has also files suit against Israel in the international court for genocide in Gaza and crimes against humanity in Judea and Samaria.