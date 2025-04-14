'He could go jump in a lake': New recording of Shin Bet Jewish Department chief emerges

Another recording was published on Monday of A., the head of the Jewish Department in the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), this time making disparaging remarks about a court judge.

The recording, which will be published later in the day by Kan News, is of part of a conversation with Cmdr. Avishai Moalem, the commander of the Judea and Samaria Police Central Unit. Besides criticizing the court's request to review the Shin Bet materials, A. chose to make abnormal remarks about the judge in the case.

In the recording, Moalem is heard saying about one of the judges: "He saw materials - he says he wants to see the Shin Bet's paraphrase, the Shin Bet's raw materials." A. is then heard responding: "He won't see it, he could go jump in a lake, who does he think he is?"

Last week, a recording was exposed in which A. is heard disparaging detainees and even expressing his intentions to keep them in custody without evidence.

Last week, after the first recording was exposed, A. announced that he was suspending himself from his position until an internal investigation into the remarks concludes.

In an internal statement to department staff, he wrote: "I am sorry from the depths of my heart for the style of the things that were said, which do not characterize how I deal with the many other bodies with whom we collaborate."

He added: "I totally discredit the attempt to create an appearance of work that violates the law or the values of restraint of power and statesmanship. I misspoke in a way that does not match the agency's values and my own, and therefore, to allow for a thorough examination and through my dedication to leading by example, I suspend myself from my position as the head of the department until the completion of the thorough examination of the issue."

In the first recording, A. referred to suspects in Judea and Samaria as 'Shmucks' and stated that they can be detained even without evidence for a few days. In the recorded conversation with Moalem, the two discussed was to deal with Jewish terror suspects in Judea and Samaria, and A. stated: "Put them in detention cells, with mice."

During the conversation, the ISA official added, "We always want to arrest them for interrogation, as much as possible. See how ISA conducts investigations with them. We arrest those shmucks even without evidence for a few days."