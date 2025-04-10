An indictment was filed today (Thursday) against six Israeli citizens who transferred millions of shekels from Turkish territory to destinations in Judea and Samaria.

During the investigation conducted by the police and the Shin Bet (ISA), several Israeli Arabs were arrested, who, according to the suspicions, served as key actors in the mediation, transfer, and flow of funds originating from the Hamas terrorist organization for terrorist activity against the State of Israel.

The investigation revealed that this was a multi-branched infrastructure that attempted to bring cash into Judea and Samia on several occasions toward the end of 2024.

According to the indictment, Fadi Arabi, 33, a resident of Arraba in the Galilee, established a terrorist financial conduit with his brother Nissim Arabi, who lives in Turkey, and acted in collaboration with Wajidi Saadi – 41, a resident of Turkey originally from Jenin, who serves as a significant conduit for transfers of funds from terrorist organizations.

Subsequently, William and Sami Hanna, father and son residents of Nof HaGalil, who served as couriers, were recruited for this activity. When the method was changed, they were joined by Muhammad Tzitz, a 41-year-old resident of Acre, and Adham Dolani, a 30-year-old resident of Acre. The investigation showed that they were well aware of the source of the funds and their destination – financing terrorism in Judea and Samaria.

Towards the end of their terrorist financing efforts, Fadi Arabi turned to Suhail Bashir, a resident of Sakhnin, who was also recruited to help continue the transfer of the funds.

The indictment, filed by the Cyber ​​Department of the State Attorney's Office, charges the six suspects with the serious offenses of contact with a foreign agent and dealing in terrorist property.

A security source said that "this is a unique case that, through a combined effort by the Shin Bet together with the Israel Police, led to the broad exposure of a financial infrastructure based on Israeli Arabs, which operated for Hamas elements in Turkey and served as an "oxygen pipeline" and a significant funding route for terrorist infrastructures in Judea."