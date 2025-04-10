The court decided this morning (Thursday) to release to house arrest the two detainees from Judea and Samaria who were arrested ten days ago by the ISA.

The two have been held since their arrest under harsh conditions, and for several days they were denied a meeting with a lawyer. The decision was made after a prolonged legal battle.

Attorney Moshe Polski from the Honenu legal aid organization stated: "The release of the Israelis proves that the settlers were arrested without any evidence. In every court we reached, we claimed that there is no evidence justifying their arrest or linking them to the event they were suspected of. We expect the Jewish Department in the ISA to recalibrate its approach towards the settlers."

Attorney Nati Rom added: "The use of the radical investigative tools used by the ISA against brave soldiers is unacceptable. Their confinement in a dungeon and the denial of meeting with a lawyer for many days were disproportionate, and they are a direct continuation of the persecution of the settlers by the Jewish Department in the ISA. I hope there will be a deep cleaning in the ISA, and that the judges who are supposed to provide judicial oversight on the decisions of the ISA will understand that the ISA presents them with false representations in order to violate the human rights of the settlers without any evidence."

Meanwhile, earlier the police announced the opening of an internal investigation and the suspension of police officers from operational activity, following a complaint about an invasive search conducted on the wives of the two detainees during the ISA raid on their homes.

According to the families, during the raid, the women were required to undergo a humiliating search by policewomen at the instruction of the ISA personnel. In response, the Israel Police stated that all those involved in the incident have been suspended from activity until the investigation is concluded.