Anti-Israel protesters on Tuesday interrupted US President Joe Biden's speech in Washington, DC, and accused him of being "complicit in genocide" in the Gaza Strip.

"You're complicit in genocide," a protester was heard shuting as Biden was delivering his remarks.

The crowd booed and chanted "four more years" as the protesters were escorted from the room.

Biden then replied, "Folks, it's ok. Look, they care. Innocent children have been lost. They make a point."

The US President has faced numerous anti-war protests during his events in the months since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.

In March, Biden responded in a similar manner to pro-Palestinian Arab protesters who interrupted his health care speech.

Two protesters were escorted out of the Raleigh, North Carolina, venue after they cut off the president mid-remarks, shouting, "What about the health care in Gaza?"

"Everybody deserves health care," Biden said as the protesters yelled that hospitals in Gaza were being bombed and alleged that Biden was "complicit in genocide." The President then asked the audience to "be patient with them."

"They have a point," Biden said after the protesters were escorted out, adding, "We need to get a lot more care into Gaza."

Earlier that month, first lady Jill Biden was interrupted four times by pro-Palestinian Arab protesters, who accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, as she spoke at an event in Tucson, Arizona.

