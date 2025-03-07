Former Vice President Kamala Harris is seriously considering a run for governor of California and has set a self-imposed deadline to decide by the end of summer.

Despite holding a strong lead in early national polls for potential presidential candidates, Harris has had candid discussions with advisers in Washington about the challenges of a primary run. Her aides note that she has long been intrigued by the prospect of leading the world’s fifth-largest economy and making history as the first Black woman governor in the US.

Since leaving office, Harris has maintained a visible presence in Democratic politics, signaling her intent to remain a key party leader—whether on the national stage or in California.

She has also retained several of her most senior and trusted aides through her newly formed organization, Pioneer49, including Chief of Staff Sheila Nix and senior advisers Kirsten Allen and Ike Irby. Other longtime confidants, such as Brian Nelson, Minyon Moore, and former White House Chief of Staff Lorraine Voles, continue to be key members of her inner circle.

Meanwhile, top political operatives in California await her signal to mobilize. Harris has instructed her team to keep all options open and has reassured allies of her commitment to the political fight. “I am staying in this fight,” she has repeatedly told them in private conversations.

Though she has yet to initiate formal discussions about a gubernatorial run, the mere possibility has already reshaped the 2026 race. California Attorney General Rob Bonta, once seen as a potential contender, has announced he will seek reelection instead, citing Harris’ likely ability to clear the field.

“I hope she does [run],” Bonta told Politico. “I have already raised my hand to endorse her, but I think only Kamala Harris knows the answer.”