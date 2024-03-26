US President Joe Biden responded on Tuesday to pro-Palestinian Arab protesters who interrupted his health care speech, saying that "they have a point", NBC News reported.

Two protesters were escorted out of the Raleigh, North Carolina, venue after they cut off the president mid-remarks, shouting, "What about the health care in Gaza?"

"Everybody deserves health care," Biden said as the protesters yelled that hospitals in Gaza were being bombed and alleged that Biden was "complicit in genocide." The President then asked the audience to "be patient with them."

"They have a point," Biden said after the protesters were escorted out, adding, "We need to get a lot more care into Gaza."

Biden has faced numerous anti-war protests during his events in the months since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.

Earlier this month, first lady Jill Biden was interrupted four times by pro-Palestinian Arab protesters, who accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, as she spoke at an event in Tucson, Arizona.

While Biden was initially supportive of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, he has changed his tone recently and has been particularly critical of Israel over the humanitarian aid entering Gaza, saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be doing more to provide aid to the Strip.

During his State of the Union address this month, Biden announced that he was directing the US military to establish a "temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the Gaza coast" for aid delivery.

A US official last week said that the United States is aiming for the pier to be ready before May 1.