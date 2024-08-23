Syrian media on Friday evening reported an air strike in the area of ​​the city of Homs, which was attributed to Israel.

According to the reports, the country’s air defense systems were activated against "hostile targets". The Saudi Al Hadath channel reported that the strike targeted a Hezbollah military base.

The Syrian army announced that at around 7:35 p.m., Israel launched an air strike from northern Lebanon on several sites in the central area of ​​Syria.

According to the statement, the air defense systems shot down some of the missiles. The Syrian army also stated that seven civilians were injured as a result of the strike and that damage was caused.

Israel is not commenting on the reports.

Earlier this month, Syrian state media reported that four military personnel were injured in an air strike in Homs which was attributed to Israel.

The reports said the attack came from the direction of northern Lebanon and caused "some material damage."

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is affiliated with the Syrian opposition and is based in Britain, reported seven injuries in the strike, including three operatives of the pro-Iranian militias.

Before that, Lebanese media reported that Israel struck the Dabaa Airport in Syria , not far from the border with Lebanon.

The Dabaa Airport is a place that is considered a hub for the transfer of weapons to Hezbollah and which has been targeted in the past.

Earlier that week, a building in Sayyidah Zaynab , a suburb of the Syrian capital Damascus, was struck.

According to local media, a loud explosion was heard at a location associated with Shiite militias south of Damascus.

