Lebanese media reported on Friday evening that Israel struck the Dabaa Airport in Syria, not far from the border with Lebanon.

Earlier reports said the strike attributed to Israel targeted the Lebanese town of Qasr, which is close to the Syrian border.

The Dabaa Airport is a place that is considered a hub for the transfer of weapons to Hezbollah and which has been targeted in the past.

Earlier this week, a building in Sayyidah Zaynab , a suburb of the Syrian capital Damascus, was struck.

According to local media, a loud explosion was heard at a location associated with Shiite militias south of Damascus.

In early July, two explosions were reported in the Syrian port city of Baniyas in the northwest of the country.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense claimed that Israel was responsible for the attack. In a statement, it said one target was attacked in the Baniyas area which caused damage.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)