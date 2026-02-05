Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has warned that his forces have not forgotten their vengeance against the Hezbollah terror group, the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar reported Thursday.

The statements, made during a closed meeting with senior figures of a jihadist organization in Syria, have caused senior Lebanese officials to become concerned about a possible front with Syria if the US attacks Iran, leading to a regional war.

According to the report, earlier this week, al-Sharaa said in a meeting with senior officials of the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham that "it is Hezbollah’s turn, we have not forgotten our revenge."

Senior officials in Beirut who were informed of the statements expressed concern about a potential clash with Syria, Kan News added.

Kan quoted security sources in Lebanon as stating that following al-Sharaa's statements, preparations are taking place at the border between the two countries, as rhetoric suggests an intended plan to exploit a strike on Iran to open a front with Lebanon.