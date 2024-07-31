A building in Sayyidah Zaynab, Syria, sustained a strike, Syrian reports said.

Sayyidah Zaynab, a suburb of Damascus, has a large Iranian presence.

According to local media, a loud explosion was heard at a location associated with Shiite militias south of Damascus.

Some sources said that the explosion was due to a fire in a factory, Mehr reported.

However, Mehr also noted a conflicting report which claimed that the explosion was due to an assassination attempt on a "prominent figure," and that the results of the operation are not yet clear.