Syrian state media reported on Thursday evening that four military personnel were injured in an air strike in Homs, in Syria's central region, which was attributed to Israel.

The reports said the attack came from the direction of northern Lebanon and caused "some material damage."

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is affiliated with the Syrian opposition and is based in Britain, reported seven injuries in the strike, including three operatives of the pro-Iranian militias.

The IDF is not commenting on the reports.

Last Friday, Lebanese media reported that Israel struck the Dabaa Airport in Syria , not far from the border with Lebanon.

The Dabaa Airport is a place that is considered a hub for the transfer of weapons to Hezbollah and which has been targeted in the past.

Earlier in the week, a building in Sayyidah Zaynab , a suburb of the Syrian capital Damascus, was struck.

According to local media, a loud explosion was heard at a location associated with Shiite militias south of Damascus.

In early July, two explosions were reported in the Syrian port city of Baniyas in the northwest of the country.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense claimed that Israel was responsible for the attack. In a statement, it said one target was attacked in the Baniyas area which caused damage.