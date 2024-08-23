US President Joe Biden urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a Wednesday phone call to consent to pulling back Israeli forces from a section of the Egypt-Gaza border during the initial phase of the hostage release and ceasefire deal in Gaza, Barak Ravid of Axios reported on Friday, citing three Israeli officials.

Biden had asked Netanyahu during their conversation to ease his stance and agree to withdraw IDF forces from a small portion of the Philadelphi corridor as part of the first phase of the deal, the Israeli officials said.

They added that Netanyahu partially conceded to Biden’s request, agreeing to withdraw one Israeli position along the border.

According to the officials, Biden specifically asked for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from a one- to two-kilometer strip along the Egypt-Gaza border. This area is near the Rafah coast and adjacent to the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood.

The officials told Ravid that Biden emphasized to Netanyahu that this concession could help move the negotiations towards finalizing a deal.

Netanyahu’s partial concession led to the US supporting Israel’s position that other IDF forces should remain stationed along the Philadelphi corridor during the first phase of the deal, one Israeli official noted.

This US backing compelled Egypt to agree to present the proposed maps with the updated IDF deployment to Hamas. However, Israeli officials expressed doubts that Hamas would accept the new maps, which feature a slightly reduced IDF presence.

A Netanyahu aide said that the Prime Minister agreed to reposition one IDF unit by a few hundred meters, "in a way that does not harm operational control" along the Philadelphi corridor.

"The IDF is deployed all along the Philadelphi corridor. The prime minister stands by the principle that this situation will continue," the aide confirmed.

A White House National Security Council spokesperson stated, "We do not comment on diplomatic discussions, and those doing so secondhand jeopardize efforts to conclude an agreement and bring the hostages home. On all issues, our position is clear and firm that the terms of the deal must be implemented in full. Nothing more and nothing less."

Ravid had reported before the call took place that Biden was expected to pressure Netanyahu to show more flexibility on the issue of the Philadelphi Corridor.

The White House said in a readout following the conversation that Biden “stressed the urgency of bringing the ceasefire and hostage release deal to closure and discussed upcoming talks in Cairo to remove any remaining obstacles.”

On Tuesday, during a conversation with families of hostages and bereaved families, Netanyahu said that "Israel will not exit, in any situation, the Philadelphi Corridor and the Netzarim Corridor, despite the enormous pressure on us to do so."

Netanyahu added, "The military pressure will continue with full force - that is the only thing that causes Hamas to lower its unreasonable expectations."

