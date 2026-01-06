A soldier in the 13th battalion, Golani Brigade, was severely injured in an operational accident in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Tuesday morning.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

Also on Monday, a cadet from the Officers' Training School Gefen Battalion was severely injured as a result of a training accident at an IDF base in northern Israel.

The soldier was transferred to receive medical treatment. His family has been notified.

About two weeks ago, an officer from the Golani Brigade was lightly injured after an APC drove over an explosive device.

The incident occurred in the Jneina neighborhood of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The officer was evacuated to hospital for medical treatment and his family was notified.