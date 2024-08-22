US President Joe Biden spoke on Wednesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said.

In a readout following the call, the White House said, “The President and the Prime Minister discussed active and ongoing US efforts to support Israel’s defense against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, to include ongoing defensive US military deployments.”

The statement added, “The President stressed the urgency of bringing the ceasefire and hostage release deal to closure and discussed upcoming talks in Cairo to remove any remaining obstacles.”

The White House earlier said that Biden spoke with Netanyahu to discuss the ceasefire and hostage release deal and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, adding that Vice President Kamala Harris also joined the call.

Axios’ Barak Ravid reported before the call took place that Biden was expected to pressure Netanyahu to show more flexibility on the issue of the Philadelphi Corridor.

According to the report, an Israeli official said that Netanyahu ordered the Israeli negotiation team to present a map that showed Israel reducing some of its forces as part of the first stage of a hostage deal, but still deploying them all along the corridor.

The Egyptians rejected that plan and the US told Israel the map was a non-starter.

The White House declined to comment on the report.

On Tuesday, during a conversation with families of hostages and bereaved families, Netanyahu said that "Israel will not exit, in any situation, the Philadelphi Corridor and the Netzarim Corridor, despite the enormous pressure on us to do so."

Netanyahu added, "The military pressure will continue with full force - that is the only thing that causes Hamas to lower its unreasonable expectations."