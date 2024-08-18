Natasha Frost, a New York Times reporter based in Melbourne, was responsible for the leak of personal information of over 600 Australian Jewish members of a WhatsApp group in February 2024.

The data was subsequently disseminated online, leading to mass doxxing, threats and harassment against the members of the group by pro-Palestine activists.

Along with the contact details of the group's members, Frost shared 900 pages of content from the group, which also became part of the threats against its members. Some of the threats were later followed by vandalism of homes or businesses.

Frost later claimed that she had only shared the list with one person, and that any subsequent disemination had occurred without her knowledge or consent. The New York Times claimed that it had taken disciplinary action against her.