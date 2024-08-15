Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said on Wednesday that he has agreed to participate in a vice presidential debate on CBS News on October 1, according to a CNN report.

CBS News posted to social media Wednesday its invitation to Walz and Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance, offering the candidates two dates in September and two dates in October as options for a debate in New York City.

Walz responded to the invitation on social media and wrote, “See you on October 1, JD.”

A Kamala Harris campaign official confirmed Walz’s acceptance, saying, “Harris for President has accepted CBS’ invitation to a Vice Presidential Candidate Debate on October 1. Governor Walz looks forward to debating JD Vance – if he shows up.”

Vance, the running mate of former President Donald Trump, did not answer when asked by reporters Wednesday if he had accepted the debate invitation from CBS News.

In May, before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, Harris accepted an invitation from CBS News to debate Trump’s running mate on either July 23 or August 13. She later asked Vance to join that debate.

Trump and Harris last week agreed to meet in a debate on ABC News on September 10.

Trump previously said that he would "absolutely" debate Harris, adding that he would be open to debating her more than once.

"I agreed to debate with Joe Biden. But I want to debate her and she’ll be no different because they have the same policies," Trump told reporters in late July.

Fox News has also proposed a debate between Harris and Trump to take place on September 4, and NBC News is angling to air one on September 25. During an appearance in Michigan last week, Harris said she was “happy to have that conversation” about an additional debate.