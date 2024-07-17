US Vice President Kamala Harris has asked former President Donald Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, to join an August 13 debate hosted by CBS, a Biden-Harris campaign official said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Harris asked in a voicemail to Vance after his selection as Trump's vice-presidential pick on Monday, the report said.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the Biden campaign did not comment.

Later on Tuesday, Multiple sources confirmed to NBC News that Harris and Vance had spoken on the phone. One of those sources said Vance initiated the call. Another one of these sources described the call as brief and cordial.

It is unknown whether the two discussed a potential debate during that call.

Harris had previously accepted terms for a CBS debate on either July 23 or August 13, while Trump's campaign had sought a debate on Fox News that Biden's camp had said they would not accept.

Three people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Harris and Vance have yet to agree on terms to participate in a debate.

The people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations about the debate, said there had been no progress at bridging the disagreements on the network partner and format, but they expect discussions to begin now that Trump has selected Vance.