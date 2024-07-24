Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he would "absolutely" debate Vice President Kamala Harris, adding that he would be open to debating her more than once.

"I agreed to debate with Joe Biden. But I want to debate her and she’ll be no different because they have the same policies," Trump told reporters on a press call organized by the Republican National Committee, as quoted by NBC News.

"I would be willing to do more than one debate actually," he added.

Harris declared her intention to win the Democratic Party’s nomination in a statement on Sunday, shortly after President Joe Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the Presidential race ahead of the November election.

On Monday, reports indicated that Harris has the support of enough Democratic delegates to win the party’s nomination for president, though a vote to confirm Harris as the nominee has yet to take place.

Trump and Biden previously agreed to two debates — one in June on CNN and the other in September on ABC. Biden's poor performance in the June debate ultimately led to his decision to step aside.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Trump left the door open to abandoning plans for the ABC debate, calling the network "fake news".

"I’m not thrilled with ABC," Trump said. "I guess they committed but I have at least equal say, and I don’t like the idea of ABC."

On Sunday, he suggested in a Truth Social post that Fox News host a debate instead.