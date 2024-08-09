ABC News said on Thursday that both Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his Democratic counterpart, Kamala Harris, have agreed to meet in a debate on Sept. 10, according to The Associated Press.

The network’s announcement came shortly after Trump told a news conference that he had agreed to three debates with Harris in September on separate networks.

Trump is rejoining the ABC debate days after posting on his social media network that he would not appear on the network, citing a lawsuit he has filed.

“I think it’s very important to have debates,” Trump said Thursday. “I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight.”

Harris wrote later on social media site X, “I hear that Donald Trump has fully committed to debating me on September 10. I look forward to it.”

Trump previously said that he would "absolutely" debate Harris, adding that he would be open to debating her more than once.

"I agreed to debate with Joe Biden. But I want to debate her and she’ll be no different because they have the same policies," Trump told reporters in late July.

Fox News has also proposed a debate between Harris and Trump to take place on Sept. 4, and NBC News is angling to air one on Sept. 25. During an appearance in Michigan, Harris said she was “happy to have that conversation” about an additional debate.

Trump also said he wants his vice presidential candidate, JD Vance, to debate Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, on CBS. The network is discussing potential dates to propose for that meeting.