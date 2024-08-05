Egypt has announced that it will not take part in a defensive coalition in the event of an Iranian attack, Israel Hayom reported, quoting Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

Speaking to the Israeli delegation which recently visited Cairo, Egyptian officials stressed that their country "will not be part of a military axis" acting against a potential Israeli attack.

The report also said that Egypt sent a message that it will continue its efforts to reduce tensions in the area, and told Tehran that it must close its airspace against any military action which could threaten the area.

Cairo has stressed that it does not intend to act with hostility towards Iran, but rather to protect its own interests.

On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Iran rejected US officials' efforts to prevent a wide regional conflict.