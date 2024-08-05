Arab countries in the Middle East are pressing Iran to lower the intensity of its response to Israel's alleged elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Israel has not commented on the elimination, nor taken responsibility for it.

The countries, which aided Israel in intercepting Iran's attack in April, are now attempting to convince Iran to moderate its next attack, to ensure that they themselves will not be affected, Kan News reported.

In an unusual step, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi recently visited Tehran, for the first time in nine years, meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

A source in the Jordanian government said that the goal of the visit was to emphasize Jordan's neutrality and airspace, and its desire to avoid becoming a conflict zone.

"Jordan will always act in order to halt escalation in the area, and warns against steps which may expand the conflict," he said.

At the same time, Egypt is holding intensive talks with the Iranians, with the goal of calming tensions.

However, it is believed that Tehran is not intending to change its plans.