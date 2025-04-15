Jordanian authorities announced on Tuesday the arrest of sixteen individuals in connection with a foiled plot that posed a significant threat to national security. The operation uncovered rockets, explosives, and a facility used for manufacturing drones.

According to a security source, quoted by Reuters, the suspects are linked to Hamas, the terrorist organization engaged in ongoing hostilities with Israel. The group has also been accused of inciting anti-government protests within Jordan, which hosts a substantial Palestinian population.

Authorities revealed that at least one rocket, which had been under surveillance since 2021, was discovered, ready for launch. A drone production site was also located, as detailed in a statement issued by the General Intelligence Department and released on state media.

“The plot aimed to undermine national security, spread chaos, and inflict material damage within the Kingdom,” the statement declared.

Over the past year, Jordan has repeatedly reported the interception of attempts to smuggle weapons across its borders by infiltrators affiliated with pro-Iranian militias operating from Syria.