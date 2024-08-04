Shalom Pollackis a veteran tour guide and author of the book "Jews, Israelis and Arabs." Reach him at [email protected]

f the events weren't actually happening one could think it was perhaps the imagination of a talented novelist.

On October 7, thousands of bloodthirsty Jew-hating monsters invaded Israel. After putting our live babies in ovens, beheading them and other unspeakable horrors, a large number of "Nukhba '' terrorists were apprehended and are in prisons awaiting " due process and justice".

Despite the proud assurances of our military and security leaders, these monsters succeeded easily to penetrate our highly touted "Maginot line" and butchered our people for almost an entire day before any help arrived. This how the story opens, itself the stuff of a farfetched novel)

A really good story would have to provide a credible background to otherwise unbelievable events. There is plenty of background indeed. It would have to examine the social class of self-important, "progressive "elites in the military and other, anti-Judaism circles of Israel society that sowed and cultivated the seeds that gave us the worst day since the Holocaust.

Who are these Israelis in high positions that bring destruction upon the Jewish state? It has always been the same.

It was the Jewish Hellenists who sided with the Greeks at the time of Chanukah.

It was the apostate Roman general Julius Alexander, who led the forces against Jerusalem and destroyed the Temple.

It was apostate Jews who pointed out Jews for torture at the hands of the Inquisition in Spain.

It was Jews in Eretz Yisrael (Hashomer) who handed over Jews (NILI) to be hanged by the Turks.

It was Jews in Eretz Yisroel (the Haganah) who handed their brothers (Irgun and Lechi) over to be hanged by the British.

It was the same Jews who murdered Jews in the waters off Tel Aviv (Altalena)

It was Jewish Communists who persecuted Jews in the Soviet Union

it was some Kapos who lorded over, and tortured Jews in the Nazi ghettos.

It was the Jewish advisors to FDR who stood between him and Jews who pleaded for their brothers in the Holocaust.

It was the publishers of the NY Times who hid the Holocaust from its readers.

It was Jews (Rabin, Peres) in Israel who invited our arch enemy Yassar Arafat into our land and opened the gates to the continuing flood of Jewish blood

It was the same Jews (Ehud Barak) who allowed the Hezbollah to dig in along our border after an ignonimous nightime retreat ceding land to them

It was the same Jews (Ariel Sharon) who enabled and emboldened Hamas by expelling the Jewish communities in Gush Katif and giving Hamas free rein to build up for its current war.

It was the same Jews who threatened not to defend the country if they don't get their way. We saw them blocking main traffic arteries and setting fires on them with no reaction to speak of from law enforcement and the courts.

It's the same Jews who broke up Yom Kippur prayers in Tel Aviv.

It's the same Jews who accompanied Gaza Arabs (who later repaid their kindness on October 7) for treatment in Israeli hospitals and employed them, and at the same time applauded the expulsion and suffering of other Jews from Gush Katif

It's the same Jews who are concerned today with the comforts of the Nukhba monsters in our prisons. Is there enough personal space? If not, they are released back into Gaza. Are they getting enough nutritious food? Are they being treated with due respect and care?

It's the same Jews in the IDF prosecutors' office who accused Israelis who rushed down south to defend their brothers of "murdering '' Nukhba monsters on Oct October 7!

A particularly evil Nukhba officer who attacked and spit at Israeli guards later complained they abused him. These men left families and jobs for reserve duty to guard our very worst and despicable enemies. Why are the monsters alive and fed? That is immoral. They should have been executed as soon as they were captured but the IDF wanted to interrogate them.

They don't have the status of enemy soldier, and they are not common criminals. Each one is no better than the worst sadist Nazi caught in the act of killing Jews. And we are concerned with their comfort?

To corroborate what this Nukhba monster was accusing our boys of, the IDF chief prosecutor contacted terrorist monsters who had been released back into Gaza to seek testimony against our soldiers.

Masked military police swooped down on a dozen of these Israeli reservists, who had come to the prison after months of fighting in Gaza, and brutally arrested them as the terrorists looked on in glee. Their interrogator told them that in his eyes they were worse than the Nukhba terrorists.

When word of this got out, large crowds of Jews demonstrated outside the prison where the Jewish guards were being incarcerated. Someone referred to this as the storming of the Bastille. The all-powerful elites who brought us to October 7 were shocked that the know nothing masses would dare make their voices heard in such a way. (The mainstream media concentrated on their unlawfully bursting into two army bases and not on what brought them to do so.)

It has been said that those who do not fight evil hate those who do.

It follows a pattern throughout our history. You will always find one kind of Jew on one side and a very different kind on the other.

The anti-Jewish Jews inevitably become footnotes to a glorious history.