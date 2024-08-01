A special meeting was held on Wednesday at the Tzfat police station between incoming commander Yitzhak Ben-Abu and the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs.

The meeting included IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov, IDU Galilee regional director Shmuel Segal, Eli Ben-Tovim, missing persons coordinator of the Tzfat police, Matan Nahum, operations manager of the Tzfat police, and Capt. Amjad Harb of the Tzfat police.

The meeting focused on the ways to include the IDU in the possible scenarios that could be caused by Hezbollah or Iran retaliating against the recent Israeli assassinations.

Another portion of the meeting discussed increasing and ongoing cooperation in the search for missing persons around the Tzfat region, with emphasis on Hymanut Kassaou - a nine-year-old girl who vanished more than 150 days ago.