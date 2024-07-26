Fighter jet on the way to Yemen

A Houthi response to Israeli air strikes near Yemen's Al Hudaydah port is coming, the Iran-backed group's leader warned on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Last week, the Houthi rebels fired a UAV towards Tel Aviv, which exploded near a residential building, killing one person and injuring ten.

Two days later, IAF fighter planes struck 12 Houthi military targets near Yemen's Al Hudaydah Port.

"The response is inevitable," Abdulmalik al-Houthi said on Thursday, as quoted by Reuters.

The group's attacks on Israel in solidarity with Gaza will continue and not be deterred by the Israeli strikes, he added.

"Everything that happens from the side of the Israeli enemy will be more incentive for revenge," al-Houthi said.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have upped their attacks in the region since the start of the war in Gaza, having launched drones towards southern Israel and targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US formed a coalition , made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.

In mid-January, with support from other countries, the US and Britain targeted just under 30 Houthi locations with 150 different weapons. They have since carried out several rounds of strikes against Houthi targets.