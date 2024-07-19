A UAV struck a building in Tel Aviv early on Friday morning, killing one and injuring ten more.

Footage uploaded to social media shows the drone flying over the beach and the first line of buildings, including the US Embassy Tel Aviv branch office, and exploding slightly further inland.

The IDF announced that the threat was not intercepted due to human error.

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari noted that the UAV was apparently launched from Yemen. "We are still investigating the incident in depth. From evidence found at the scene, it would appear that the aircraft is an Iranian Samad-3 drone."

The IDF stated that "this is a bad incident that should not have occurred and the Air Force takes full responsibility as the protector of the country's skies."

The Houthis' armed wing released a statement celebrating the attack: "Triumphing for the oppression of the Palestinian people and their mujahideen, and in retaliation to the Zionist enemy’s massacres against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," the group stated.

According to them, the attack was carried out with a new drone called "Yafa" (Jaffa), "which is capable of bypassing the enemy's interception systems and is undetectable by radars. The operation has achieved its goals successfully."

The statement further noted that "The Yemeni Armed Forces (Houthis) declare the occupied Jaffa region an unsafe area and will be a primary target within the range of our weapons. and will focus on targeting the Zionist enemy’s internal front and reaching the depths.

