צפו: בני המשפחות שרו והתפללו לקראת הנאום בקונגרס צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Family members of hostages, representatives of bereaved families, and rescued hostage Noa Argamani prayed and sang ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint session of Congress.

The group, which accompanied Netanyahu to the address, arrived at the House Chamber and waited for the speech to begin in a side room. In the meantime, the bereaved father Itizik Bonzel led those present in a prayer for the hostages and song.