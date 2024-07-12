The Prime Minister's Office has received confirmation from the White House that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden will meet in about two weeks at the White House, while Netanyahu is scheduled to visit Washington for his address to Congress, Channel 12 News reported on Friday.

According to the report, the sides are still working on the details of the meeting.

Netanyahu is scheduled to visit Washington on July 24 , where he will address a joint session of Congress.

A source told CNN last week that Biden and Netanyahu are expected to meet in Washington while Netanyahu is there for the Congress speech.

US and Israeli officials are still in the process of nailing down logistical details for the Biden-Netanyahu meeting, which would likely take place at the White House, according to the report.

Last week, the White House said that Biden will “likely” see Netanyahu when he is in Washington this month.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)