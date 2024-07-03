US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to meet in Washington in several weeks when Netanyahu visits the US capital to address Congress, a source familiar with the details told CNN on Tuesday.

US and Israeli officials are still in the process of nailing down logistical details for the Biden-Netanyahu meeting, which would likely take place at the White House, according to the report.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced last month that Netanyahu will address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, July 24.

It was initially reported that Netanyahu would address Congress on June 13 , but that date coincided with the second day of the holiday of Shavuot. Had the speech been made on that date, Biden would have been out of the country attending a G7 summit.

Days after the announcement that Netanyahu would address Congress, the White House declined to say whether Biden would meet the Prime Minister.

"I don't have anything to announce today," Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS's "Face the Nation" at the time, adding the two men were in regular communication.

"He's coming to address the Congress. The president talks to him all the time," Sullivan added.