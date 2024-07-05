US President Joe Biden will likely see Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he is in Washington this month, the White House said on Friday, according to the Reuters news agency.

Netanyahu is scheduled to visit Washington on July 24, where he will address a joint session of Congress.

Earlier this week, a source familiar told CNN that Biden and Netanyahu are expected to meet in Washington while Netanyahu is there for the Congress speech.

US and Israeli officials are still in the process of nailing down logistical details for the Biden-Netanyahu meeting, which would likely take place at the White House, according to the report.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced last month that Netanyahu will address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, July 24.

It was initially reported that Netanyahu would address Congress on June 13 , but that date coincided with the second day of the holiday of Shavuot. Had the speech been made on that date, Biden would have been out of the country attending a G7 summit.

Days after the announcement that Netanyahu would address Congress, the White House declined to say whether Biden would meet the Prime Minister.

"I don't have anything to announce today," Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS's "Face the Nation" at the time, adding the two men were in regular communication.

"He's coming to address the Congress. The president talks to him all the time," Sullivan added.

Netanyahu and Biden held a telephone conversation on Thursday to discuss the efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage release deal.

Biden subsequently posted to social media site X and commented on the conversation.

“Earlier I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss ongoing efforts to finalize a deal that would result in a ceasefire together with the release of hostages – a deal that I have outlined and is endorsed by the UN Security Council, the G7, and countries around the world,” wrote Biden.

