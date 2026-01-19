Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday congratulated US President Donald Trump on the first year of his second term in office.

“Congratulations to President Donald Trump and the United States of America for an incredible first year of a second term - A year like no other," Netanyahu wrote in a post on social media.

Trump and Netanyahu have met five times in person since Trump began his second term on January 20, 2025, and have also held several phone calls

Most recently, the two leaders met on December 29, 2025, at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort n Florida. That meeting focused on Phase Two of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire, Iran, and other related issues.

This past Friday, the White House announced that the “Board of Peace" led by Trump, as part of his plan for Gaza, would “play an essential role in fulfilling" 20 points of Trump’s plan to permanently end Israel’s war on Gaza and rebuild the enclave.

The board is tasked with “providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development."

Earlier on Monday, Netanyahu spoke in the Knesset and commented on the situation in the Gaza Strip and reports of progress towards the next phase of the agreement with Hamas.

"Phase two means one simple thing: Hamas will be disarmed, and Gaza will be demilitarized, either through the easy way or the hard way," said Netanyahu.

He emphasized that Israel would not allow the involvement of troops from Qatar or Turkey in Gaza under any circumstances. "Turkish and Qatari soldiers will not be in the Strip."